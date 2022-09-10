Morgan Stanley Downgrades Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.44.

Edison International Trading Up 0.8 %

EIX opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Edison International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

