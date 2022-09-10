Morgan Stanley Lowers Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALIZY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Allianz from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($260.20) to €260.00 ($265.31) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.00.

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

