Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,600 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.15. 3,888,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,912. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.42.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

