Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 26,300 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Warner Music Group comprises 3.7% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

WMG stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. 634,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,877. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.11%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

