Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MURGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MURGY opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

