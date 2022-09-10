MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Reaches Market Cap of $67.80 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $67.80 million and approximately $40.72 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00010198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

