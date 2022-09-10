Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.13 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 162,947 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,631 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of PSX opened at $88.03 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

