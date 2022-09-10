Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,501,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in WestRock by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,216,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. WestRock’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

