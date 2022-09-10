Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises about 0.4% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Infosys by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys Trading Up 2.9 %

Infosys stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

