Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE:NBR opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average of $143.46. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

