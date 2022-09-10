nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.84 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.17 EPS.

nCino Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.78. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in nCino by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

