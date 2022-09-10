NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $297.08 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $297.08 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.79 or 0.00022215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000072 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.

EOS Force (EOSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC.

WMT (WMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Effect Network (EFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007198 BTC.

DisciplesDAO (DCT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,250,294 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

