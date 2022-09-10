Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846,676.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846,676.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,451.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,668 shares of company stock worth $8,024,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $162,443,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after acquiring an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after acquiring an additional 652,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 206,925 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

