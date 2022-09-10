Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $230.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 2.7 %

NFLX stock opened at $233.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 184,993 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 114.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 676,680 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 163.1% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.