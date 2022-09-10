Newfoundland Capital Management Makes New Investment in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 365,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. VTEX makes up about 0.7% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management owned about 0.19% of VTEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in VTEX in the 1st quarter worth about $3,245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VTEX by 314.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,400 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VTEX by 78.8% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 146,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in VTEX by 73.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 66,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VTEX by 151.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTEX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

VTEX Stock Performance

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. VTEX has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

