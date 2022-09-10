Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.10.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after buying an additional 1,225,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

