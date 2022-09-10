NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $340,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,174,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,283. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

