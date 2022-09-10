Nimbus Governance Token Price Down 51.5% This Week (GNBU)

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Nimbus Governance Token has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. Nimbus Governance Token has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00778943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015183 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019896 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Nimbus Governance Token
Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.
Nimbus Governance Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Nimbus Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimbus Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.