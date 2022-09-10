Nimbus Governance Token Price Down 51.5% This Week (GNBU)

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Nimbus Governance Token has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. Nimbus Governance Token has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimbus Governance Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00778943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Nimbus Governance Token

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.

Nimbus Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimbus Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimbus Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimbus Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimbus Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimbus Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.