NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
NN Group Stock Up 1.3 %
NN Group stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. NN Group has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $60.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88.
NN Group Company Profile
