NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

NN Group stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. NN Group has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $60.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

