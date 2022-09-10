Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $188,151.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.97 or 1.00073302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036823 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance (CRYPTO:NORD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,482,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nord Finance’s official website is nordfinance.io.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

