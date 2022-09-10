Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.25). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.25), with a volume of 4,888 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
