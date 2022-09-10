NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9,675.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average of $192.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

