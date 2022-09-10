Oasis Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.8% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

AMD stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.45. 68,936,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,955,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

