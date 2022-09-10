Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OCDGF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ocado Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,294.29.

Ocado Group Price Performance

OCDGF opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

