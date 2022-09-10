Offshift (XFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69,385.00

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $69,385.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.