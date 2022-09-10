Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.80.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. Okta has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $272.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Okta by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.