Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OLPX. Cowen decreased their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.42.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Olaplex has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

