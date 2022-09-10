ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Decreased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

