Only1 Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market cap of $1.72 million and $1.09 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Only1 has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2021. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,440,847 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Only1’s official website is only1.io.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “Only1 is an NFT-powered decentralised social platform built on Solana. It helps creators monetize without third parties via creator staking pools. Its native token and NFTs grant holders unique access to the creators, the ability to govern the platform and rewarded for doing so.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

