Onooks Achieves Market Cap of $4.94 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Onooks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Onooks has traded 89.8% higher against the dollar. Onooks has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $119,051.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00777792 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019871 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.