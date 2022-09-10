Onooks Achieves Market Cap of $4.94 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Onooks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Onooks has traded 89.8% higher against the dollar. Onooks has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $119,051.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00777792 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015875 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019871 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Onooks Coin Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
