Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Ooma Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Ooma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on OOMA shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

About Ooma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 44,643 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 351.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,424 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.