Orchard Capital Managment LLC Buys 38,600 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. IMAX comprises approximately 3.4% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 1.09% of IMAX worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in IMAX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after buying an additional 38,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IMAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. 366,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,507. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.97 million, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMAX shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

