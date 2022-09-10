Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Organon & Co. makes up approximately 3.2% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,049. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

