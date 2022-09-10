Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Holdings Increased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Otonomy worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.36. 276,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,479. Otonomy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

