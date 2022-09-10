PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$94.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.59 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

PagerDuty Trading Up 5.5 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.68.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,322,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PagerDuty by 755.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

