Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares to Split on Wednesday, September 14th

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $564.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of -207.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $421.55 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.03.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

