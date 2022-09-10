Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.59 billion-$14.59 billion.
Pan Pacific International Stock Up 0.6 %
DQJCY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. 41,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,017. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.