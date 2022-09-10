Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $509,490.67 and $72,681.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,230.56 or 1.00199641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036407 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.