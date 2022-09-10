Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Buys 222,814 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 491,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,814 shares during the period. Arvinas makes up 8.7% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $33,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,595,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,193,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Arvinas by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 176,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arvinas by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 126,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. 426,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARVN. Citigroup cut their target price on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Articles

