Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Buys 240,750 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,750 shares during the quarter. C4 Therapeutics comprises about 3.2% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of C4 Therapeutics worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,122 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 209,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $549.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

