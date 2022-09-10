PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,664,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 825,185 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.94% of PayPal worth $5,281,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 42,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 94.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 10,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 785.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 37.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Price Performance

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $96.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,029,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,267,462. The company has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $289.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

