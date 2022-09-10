PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Stock Price Down 0.9%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.09. 128,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 915,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PEDEVCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $94.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.
