Peercoin Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week (PPC)

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $11.23 million and $4,742.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00162584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00095485 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,747,530 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

