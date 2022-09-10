Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.
Perrigo Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.92.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Perrigo
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after buying an additional 6,272,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Perrigo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,129,000 after buying an additional 837,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Perrigo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,637,000 after buying an additional 245,485 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perrigo (PRGO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.