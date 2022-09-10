Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after buying an additional 6,272,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Perrigo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,129,000 after buying an additional 837,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Perrigo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,637,000 after buying an additional 245,485 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

