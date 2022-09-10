Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,046 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

