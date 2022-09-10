Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec downgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $730.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

