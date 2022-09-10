Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

