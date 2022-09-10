Pigeoncoin Market Capitalization Achieves $160,838.67 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $160,838.67 and approximately $4,732.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.40 or 0.08082205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00180535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00302468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00744333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00626855 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency which will work as part of a secured communications platform. With seamless payments and fully verified participants, all data and transactions will be kept secure between trusted parties.Pigeon Communicator will secure messaging using private key encryption on user's device. Data will be stored privately and anonymously on distributed datanodes around the world until autodestructed.Messages stored on PGN Datanodes will be autodestructed after a set period of time: ASAP, after a day, week, month, year. Even if someone else comes into possession of the user's private key, there is no possible way to restore once deleted messages.(PGN) is run by miners who validate transactions on blockchain, secure the network and mint new coins. 95% of block reward goes to miners, 5% to PGN dev fund.Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm, a message carrier and native token of Pigeon Communicator. Pigeoncoin is blockchain based, decentralized, permissionless and trustless PoW coin with halvenings and max cap of 21B PGN. Pigeoncoins can be mined using GPU or bought at several cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

