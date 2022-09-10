Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,055,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236,257 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned about 1.06% of Pinterest worth $149,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Pinterest by 117.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 72.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after buying an additional 524,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,908,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,948,250. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

