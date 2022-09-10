Piper Sandler Increases Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Price Target to $42.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a market cap of $631.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

